Korean Cpl Jin-Eun Jeong, from 65th Medical Brigade, disassembles an M-249 squad automatic weapon as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 2. The weapon range is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It challenges the competitors’ knowledge of the Army’s basic weapons. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jillian Hix)

