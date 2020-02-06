1st Lt. Tian Wang, from 1st Signal Brigade, fires the M-9 pistol as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 2. The weapon range is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It challenges the competitors’ knowledge of the Army’s basic weapons. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding)

