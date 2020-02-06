Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 9]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE TRAINING COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    8th Army

    Spc. John Garnett, from 2nd Infantry Division, fires an M-320 grenade launcher as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 2. The weapon range is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It challenges the competitors’ knowledge of the Army’s basic weapons. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

