    Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing. [Image 3 of 6]

    Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing.

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama Air National Guard Major Tony Ryce of the 117th Air Refueling Wing speaks directly to Romanian counterparts about different equipment and personnel capabilities in Birmingham, Ala., June 3, 2020. Romanians work with Alabama Army and Air National Guard assets through the State Partnership Program to further develop and hone transnational interoperability. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Samuel Hartley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 22:12
    Photo ID: 6231482
    VIRIN: 200603-A-RX711-896
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    State Partnership Program
    Romanians
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    Alabama Air National Guard
    Corona
    SPP
    State Partnership
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus
    COVID 19

