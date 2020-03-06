Airman 1st Class Jesse Ramirez dons a protective gas mask as a part of a training demonstration at the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., June 3, 2020. The demonstration displayed different levels of protective equipment available to Alabama Guardsmen to a Romanian military delegation exchanging knowledge about tactics for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Samuel Hartley)
|06.03.2020
|06.04.2020 22:12
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
This work, Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
