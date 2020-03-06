Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing.

Members of a visiting Romanian military delegation explore the interior of an Alabama Air National Guard tent set up to facilitate a demonstration of personal protective equipment at the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., June 3, 2020. The delegation is visiting Alabama Guard units and teams to exchange COVID-19 best practices and lessons learned. Alabama and Romania have been allied through the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program since 1993. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Samuel Hartley)

