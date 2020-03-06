Members of a visiting Romanian military delegation explore the interior of an Alabama Air National Guard tent set up to facilitate a demonstration of personal protective equipment at the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., June 3, 2020. The delegation is visiting Alabama Guard units and teams to exchange COVID-19 best practices and lessons learned. Alabama and Romania have been allied through the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program since 1993. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Samuel Hartley)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 22:12
|Photo ID:
|6231481
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-RX711-812
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
