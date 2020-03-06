Alabama National Guardsmen and Romanian military delegation members surround a table as different pieces of equipment are explained both functionally and practically at the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., June 3, 2020. Here Romanians can ask questions about asset capabilities and compare that to what is available within their own organizations for future operations. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Samuel Hartley)
|06.03.2020
|06.04.2020 22:12
|6231484
|200603-A-RX711-030
|6720x4480
|12.18 MB
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
