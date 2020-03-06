Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing [Image 1 of 6]

    Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Romanian Embassy Defense Attaché Colonel Cătălin Constantin Mihalache stands between two fellow Romanians while being briefed about the training demonstrations moments away at the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., June 3, 2020. Mihalache joined an ongoing visit by a group of Romanian medical and chemical military professionals examining Alabama National Guard approaches to handling the coronavirus. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Samuel Hartley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

