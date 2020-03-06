Romanian Military Delegation Observes Training at 117th Air Refueling Wing.

Romanian Embassy Defense Attaché Colonel Cătălin Constantin Mihalache stands between two fellow Romanians while being briefed about the training demonstrations moments away at the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, Ala., June 3, 2020. Mihalache joined an ongoing visit by a group of Romanian medical and chemical military professionals examining Alabama National Guard approaches to handling the coronavirus. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Samuel Hartley)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020
Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US