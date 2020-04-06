Coast Guard Capt. Jason Ryan addresses members of the crew in attendance for the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche’s (WMSL 751) change-of-command ceremony while the cutter was at anchorage in the San Francisco Bay, June 4, 2020. Ryan assumed command of the cutter during the modified service held as the cutter transited home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Gordon.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6231393
|VIRIN:
|200604-G-G0200-1005
|Resolution:
|4513x4000
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT