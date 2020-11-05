Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 8 of 11]

    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) conducts an astern fueling at sea (AFAS) with the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne (WPC 1131) while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean during surface action group (SAG) operations, May 11, 2020. The cutters conducted multiple astern fueling at sea (AFAS) evolutions and one underway replenishment (UNREP) for food stores, which extended operations beyond normal patrol leg lengths for the Terrell Horne without foreign port calls by providing supply and logistics needs at sea, and protecting the crew from coronavirus and ensuring sustained Coast Guard operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:09
    Photo ID: 6231391
    VIRIN: 200511-G-G0200-2001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SAN PEDRO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

