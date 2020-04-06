Capt. Patrick Dougan addresses members of the crew in attendance during the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche’s (WMSL 751) modified change-of-command ceremony while the cutter was at anchorage in the San Francisco Bay, June 4, 2020. Capt. Jason Ryan assumed command from Dougan during the service held as the cutter transited home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Gordon.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:10 Photo ID: 6231385 VIRIN: 200604-G-G0200-1024 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.8 MB Location: CA, US Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.