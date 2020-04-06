The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol

Capt. Patrick Dougan (left) and Capt. Jason Ryan (right) salute each other during the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche’s (WMSL 751) change-of-command ceremony while the cutter was at anchorage in the San Francisco Bay, June 4, 2020. Capt. Jason Ryan assumed command from Dougan during the modified service held as the cutter transited home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Gordon.

