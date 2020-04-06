Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol [Image 4 of 11]

    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Capt. Patrick Dougan (left) and Capt. Jason Ryan (right) salute each other during the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche’s (WMSL 751) change-of-command ceremony while the cutter was at anchorage in the San Francisco Bay, June 4, 2020. Capt. Jason Ryan assumed command from Dougan during the modified service held as the cutter transited home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Gordon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6231386
    VIRIN: 200604-G-G0200-1015
    Resolution: 4372x2803
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean
    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol
    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol
    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol
    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean
    The Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts a change-of-command ceremony during their transit home following a 90-day counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    USCG
    Alameda
    Coast Guard Cutter
    Waesche
    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche
    change of command
    operation martillo
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    WMSL 751
    counterdrug ops
    enhanced counterdrug ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT