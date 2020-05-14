Coast Guard Cutter Waesche conducts counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) prepares to conduct an astern fueling at sea (AFAS) with the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne (WPC 1131) while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean during surface action group (SAG) operations, May 11, 2020. The cutters conducted multiple astern fueling at sea (AFAS) evolutions and one underway replenishment (UNREP) for food stores, which extended operations for the Terrell Horne beyond normal patrol leg lengths without foreign port calls by providing supply and logistics needs at sea, and protecting the crew from coronavirus and ensuring sustained Coast Guard operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. John Beal.

