APRA HARBOR (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Jeremiah Mitchell, from San Diego, carries the U.S. flag across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) before the ship departs Apra Harbor June 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 06:09 Photo ID: 6230284 VIRIN: 200604-N-TL141-1053 Resolution: 5058x3372 Size: 1.59 MB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SA Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.