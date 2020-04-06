APRA HARBOR (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Jake Bittner, from Baltimore, mans the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor June 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 06:09
|Photo ID:
|6230280
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-SH180-2024
|Resolution:
|5385x3029
|Size:
|834.04 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT