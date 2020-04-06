APRA HARBOR (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Reyna Montue, from Long Beach, Calif., uses a sound powered phone in the navigation bridge of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while departing Apra Harbor June 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020
Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US