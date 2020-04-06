200604-N-SH180-2092

APRA HARBOR (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives orders from the ship’s navigation bridge while departing Apra Harbor June 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 06:09 Photo ID: 6230279 VIRIN: 200604-N-SH180-2092 Resolution: 3830x2736 Size: 925.34 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.