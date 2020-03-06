100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel during a strategic bomber mission off the northern Norwegian coast, June 3, 2020. Strategic bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Command’s areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

