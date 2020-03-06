100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, breaks away from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel during a strategic bomber mission off the northern Norwegian coast, June 3, 2020. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB