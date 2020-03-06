Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s train with Norwegian aircraft in high North

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.03.2020

    Story by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Four B-52H Stratofortresses from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducted a long-range, long duration strategic Bomber Task Force mission throughout Europe and the Arctic region, June 3, 2020.

    The flight involved missions over the Arctic Ocean and Laptev Sea. Additionally, the aircraft conducted training with Norwegian F-16s and F-35s.

    The U.S. Department of Defense is working with our Arctic nations and multinational and interagency public and private partners to maintain a secure and stable region where nations work cooperatively to address challenges.

    “The Arctic is a strategic region with growing geopolitical and global importance, and these Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate our commitment to our partners and allies and our capability to deter, assure, and defend together in an increasingly complex environment.” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. “The integration of our bombers across Europe and the Arctic is key to enhancing regional security.”

    Joint and combined training, exercises, and operations help mitigate and reduce security risks associated with increased human activity in the Arctic.

    KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, and the 168th Air Refueling Wing, Eielson Air force Base, Alaska, enabled the B-52s to complete the round trip from Minot Air Force Base.

    Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

