    100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast [Image 1 of 6]

    100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. John Penkunis, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker for a flight supporting a strategic bomber mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 3, 2020. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 04:34
    Photo ID: 6230255
    VIRIN: 200603-F-TF218-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.54 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

