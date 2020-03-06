1st Lt. John Penkunis, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker for a flight supporting a strategic bomber mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 3, 2020. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6230255
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-TF218-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.54 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
