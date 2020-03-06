A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a strategic bomber mission off the northern Norwegian coast, June 3, 2020. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 04:34 Photo ID: 6230258 VIRIN: 200603-F-TF218-1057 Resolution: 6989x4433 Size: 10.34 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.