U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tommy Vu, a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman with Alpha Company, 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), sits in an LAV during a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2020. The FEX was the culminating event of a three week long course which involved several static team sites that provided specific military occupational specialty training, reinforcing the Marines’ deployment capabilities and unit readiness within I MIG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 20:12
|Photo ID:
|6230069
|VIRIN:
|200528-M-EC058-1378
|Resolution:
|4979x3319
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Dalton Swanbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
