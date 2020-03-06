1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Radio Battalion (RADBN), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, set up a VMAX backpack system during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2020. The VMAX is a system used by RADBN to surveys the field from an electromagnetic perspective, and offers electronic attack capabilities such as signal interception and jamming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

