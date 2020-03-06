1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tommy Vu, a light armored vehicle crewman with Alpha Company, 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), performs a radio check during a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2020. The FEX was the culminating event of a three week long course which involved several static team sites that provided specific military occupational specialty training, reinforcing the Marines’ deployment capabilities and unit readiness within I MIG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

