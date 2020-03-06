Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise [Image 2 of 19]

    1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Frederic Garza, an assistant team leader with Alpha Company, 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), plots points on a map during a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2020. The FEX was the culminating event of a three week long course which involved several static team sites that provided specific military occupational specialty training, reinforcing the Marines’ deployment capabilities and unit readiness within I MIG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 20:13
    GALLERY

    Communications
    Camp Pendleton
    Radio
    Field
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Comm
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    California
    Marines
    Exercise
    Technology
    Training
    Field Exercise
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    1st Radio Battalion
    I MIG
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group
    1st RadBn

