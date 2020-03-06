Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise [Image 10 of 19]

    1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tiffany Markley, a cryptologic linguist with Alpha Company, 1st Radio Battalion (RADBN), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, operates a tablet to a VMAX backpack system during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2020. The VMAX is a system used by RADBN to surveys the field from an electromagnetic perspective, and offers electronic attack capabilities such as signal interception and jamming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 20:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Radio Battalion Conducts Field Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Dalton Swanbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

