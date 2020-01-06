Korean Cpl. Sijun Lim, from 2nd Infantry Division, plots points on a map at the land navigation course during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 1. Land navigation is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It tests the competitors’ ability to navigate to multiple points using a map and compass. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cody Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 20:23 Photo ID: 6228728 VIRIN: 200601-A-TW216-2054 Resolution: 3240x5760 Size: 7.82 MB Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE TRAINING COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.