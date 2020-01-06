Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 10]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE TRAINING COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Spc. James Whitaker 

    8th Army

    Spc. Jordan Herring, from 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, reads a map to figure out the best way around a pond at the land navigation course during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 1. Land navigation is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It tests the competitors’ ability to navigate to multiple points using a map and compass. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. James Whitaker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

