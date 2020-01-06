Capt. Taylor Carmichael, from 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, plots points on a map at the land navigation course during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 1. Land navigation is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It tests the competitors’ ability to navigate to multiple points using a map and compass. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. James Whitaker)

