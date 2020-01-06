Korean Cpl. Hoseong Seo, from 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, plots points on a map at the land navigation course during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 1. Land navigation is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It tests the competitors’ ability to navigate to multiple points using a map and compass. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. James Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6228718
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-EH310-2015
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|11.26 MB
|Location:
|RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE TRAINING COMPLEX, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT