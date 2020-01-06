Korean Cpl. Sijun Lim, from 2nd Infantry Division, plots points on a map at the land navigation course during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 1. Land navigation is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It tests the competitors’ ability to navigate to multiple points using a map and compass. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. James Whitaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 20:24 Photo ID: 6228720 VIRIN: 200601-A-EH310-2035 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.35 MB Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE TRAINING COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.