Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers

Romanian Army 1st Lt. Daniel COPAE, a Radiological, Biological, Chemical (RBC) Decontamination Company platoon leader, takes part in a demonstration on how to decontaminate personnel and equipment at Ft. Whiting, on May 30, 2020. This training was a part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which focuses on military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
05.30.2020
|06.02.2020 19:25
|6228690
|200530-A-AB787-247
|5719x4480
|1.82 MB
MOBILE, AL, US
|4
|2
|0
