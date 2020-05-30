Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers

Romanian Army 1st Lt. Daniel COPAE, a Radiological, Biological, Chemical (RBC) Decontamination Company platoon leader, takes part in a demonstration on how to decontaminate personnel and equipment at Ft. Whiting, on May 30, 2020. This training was a part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which focuses on military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

