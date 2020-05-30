Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers

(MOBILE, Ala.) – Romanian Army Capt. Adrian MELINTE, chief of operations and training of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) battalion, and Capt. Andrei BAHNAREANU, Chemical, Biological, Radiological (RBC) Decontamination Company Commander, takes part in the mass casualty decontamination training event at Ft. Whiting on May 30, 2020. Both are a part of the CBRN Delegation and will engage with units across Alabama to discuss strategies and standard operating procedures. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

