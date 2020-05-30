(MOBILE, Ala.) – Romanian Army Capt. Andrei BAHNAREANU, Radiological, Biological, Chemical (RBC) Decontamination Company commander, takes part in Joint Service Lightweight Intergraded Suit Technology (JLIST) training at Ft. Whiting, on May 30, 2020. This training exercise was put on for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Romanian delegation visiting Alabama. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 19:25 Photo ID: 6228687 VIRIN: 200530-A-AB787-116 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.05 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.