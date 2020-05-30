Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers

(MOBILE, Ala.) - Capt. Adrian MELINTE, chief of operations and training of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Decontamination Battalion, tries on a Level A CBRN suit at Ft. Whiting, on May 30, 2020. Personal protective equipment is divided into four categories based on the degree of protection needed. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

