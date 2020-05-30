Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers [Image 17 of 18]

    Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (MOBILE, Ala.) - Romanian Army 1st Lt. Daniel COPAE, a Radiological, Biological, Chemical (RBC) Decontamination Company platoon leader, is assisted with the proper wear of a Level A gas mask at Ft. Whiting, on May 30, 2020. Personal protective equipment is divided into four categories based on the degree of protection needed. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 19:25
    Photo ID: 6228689
    VIRIN: 200530-A-AB787-193
    Resolution: 6458x3979
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian CBRN Delegation Visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    CBRN
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    Army
    National Guard
    State Partners
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    GuardItAl
    National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program
    Fort Whiting

