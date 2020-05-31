EAST CHINA SEA (May 31, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Juan Silva, from Defiance, Ohio, searches for surface contacts as part of the bridge watch team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6227729
|VIRIN:
|200531-N-CU072-1048
|Resolution:
|3950x2629
|Size:
|1014.61 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT