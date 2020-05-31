USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (May 31, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Juan Silva, from Defiance, Ohio, searches for surface contacts as part of the bridge watch team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

