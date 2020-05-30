Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 30, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Keith Avinger, from Chino, Calif., signals the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 00:32
    Photo ID: 6227726
    VIRIN: 200530-N-CU072-1642
    Resolution: 4104x2732
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Russell
    DDG 59

