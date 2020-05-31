EAST CHINA SEA (May 31, 2020) Ensign Ryan O’Neal, from Wichita, Kan., operates a Polaris from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 00:32 Photo ID: 6227730 VIRIN: 200531-N-CU072-1067 Resolution: 4527x3013 Size: 1.13 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.