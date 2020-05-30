USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (May 30, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Keith Avinger, from Chino, Calif., signals the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

