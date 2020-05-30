EAST CHINA SEA (May 30, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6227725
|VIRIN:
|200530-N-CU072-1607
|Resolution:
|4085x2719
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
