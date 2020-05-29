Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Alabama Guardsmen and Romanian military medical professionals take photos and converse with Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. Wilson provided valuable insight for measures concerning the return from lockdowns and quarantines to routine daily life. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2020 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6226228
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-RX711-703
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.6 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
