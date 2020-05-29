Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic.

    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic.

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama Guardsmen and Romanian military medical professionals take photos and converse with Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. Wilson provided valuable insight for measures concerning the return from lockdowns and quarantines to routine daily life. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
