Alabama Guardsmen and Romanian military medical professionals take photos and converse with Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. Wilson provided valuable insight for measures concerning the return from lockdowns and quarantines to routine daily life. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 05.30.2020 20:59 Photo ID: 6226228 VIRIN: 200529-A-RX711-703 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.6 MB Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.