Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Alabama National Guard Surgeon General Colonel Michael Rowland talks directly to several Romanian military nurses and doctors before entering the Jefferson County Department of Health in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. The Romanians spent an afternoon at the health department posing questions and comparing tactics for handling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)

Date Taken: 05.29.2020
Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US