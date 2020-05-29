Lieutenant Colonel David Crenshaw of the Alabama National Guard educates Romanian military visitors about different aircraft inside Alabama National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. This serves as an opportunity for Romanian military members to become familiar with some of the Alabama National Guard’s aerial transportation abilities. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2020 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6226224
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-RX711-338
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
