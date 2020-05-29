Children’s Hospital looms over a combination of Alabama Guardsmen and members of the Romanian military delegation in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. The Romanian delegation is visiting to discuss counter coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) operations as a part of the State Partnership Program between Alabama and Romania. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2020 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6226226
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-RX711-528
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT