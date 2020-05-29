Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Children’s Hospital looms over a combination of Alabama Guardsmen and members of the Romanian military delegation in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. The Romanian delegation is visiting to discuss counter coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) operations as a part of the State Partnership Program between Alabama and Romania. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)

