A small team of Alabama Guardsmen and Romanian military members are seen standing by a UH-72 Lakota utility helicopter through the window of an adjacent CH-47 Chinook in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. This is the second helicopter displayed to the Romanian delegation as a part of their tour of the Alabama Army National Guard aviation support facility. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 05.30.2020 20:59 Photo ID: 6226225 VIRIN: 200529-A-RX711-448 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.84 MB Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.