Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 2 of 5]

    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A small team of Alabama Guardsmen and Romanian military members are seen standing by a UH-72 Lakota utility helicopter through the window of an adjacent CH-47 Chinook in Birmingham, Ala., May 29, 2020. This is the second helicopter displayed to the Romanian delegation as a part of their tour of the Alabama Army National Guard aviation support facility. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Samuel Hartley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 05.30.2020 20:59
    Photo ID: 6226225
    VIRIN: 200529-A-RX711-448
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic
    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic
    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic
    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic.
    Alabama National Guard Hosts Romanian Soldiers During COVID-19 Pandemic.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Romania
    State Partnership Program
    Partnerships
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama Army National Guard
    Alabama
    National Guard
    Task Force 31
    Corona
    SPP
    TF 31
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT