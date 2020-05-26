200526-N-FP334-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2020)

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kenneth Custodia, from San Diego, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) blows the boatswain's pipe in the pilot house during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the CSG, while testing its ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.30.2020 21:06 Photo ID: 6226219 VIRIN: 200526-N-FP334-1014 Resolution: 2955x3233 Size: 846.9 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boatswain blows pipe on watch [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.