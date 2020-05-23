200523-N-FP334-1205 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2020)

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) hold a line and man the fueling station during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the CSG, while testing its ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.30.2020 21:36 Photo ID: 6226215 VIRIN: 200523-N-FP334-1205 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.38 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.