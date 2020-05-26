200526-N-FP334-1010 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2020)

Operations Specialist Seaman Andrew George, from Philadelphia, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), monitors the horizon and skies for contacts during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the CSG, while testing its ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.30.2020 21:15 Photo ID: 6226218 VIRIN: 200526-N-FP334-1010 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 888.81 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors stand watch [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.